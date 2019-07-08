08 Jul 2019

Syria Humanitarian Fund: “A small rock supporting a cliff”

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Jul 2019 View Original
© OCHA/H. Halldorsson
"It’s hard to get by, our means are limited and the cost of living is high”, Adel says. He is 78. Him and his family have been displaced multiple times in past years, due to intense fighting. This year, it is estimated that close to 12 million people within Syria will need humanitarian assistance.
© OCHA/H. Halldorsson

Story and photos by Hedinn Halldorsson, OCHA

“My hearing is damaged because of all the shelling and the bombing,” Adel says. At the UNRWA’s compound in Damascus, he is standing in line with dozens of people, patiently waiting for his turn.

The place is a cash distribution point for vulnerable Palestine refugees, but it really feels more like a train station. The office is bustling, the crowd is growing in numbers by the minute, and the temperature is rising. Tellers in eight glass cubicles register those that have come to pick up their financial support, check their identity cards and hand out the exact amount in this distribution round.

