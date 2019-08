Interviews by Joumana Hout, text and photos by Hedinn Halldorsson

AUGUST 2019, EASTERN ALEPPO CITY

Seventy-two-year-old Souaad lives alone. Her flat is the only occupied apartment in her building, which is in the Maasaranieh district on the eastern outskirts of Aleppo. All the other apartments stand vacant - their former inhabitants either refugees or displaced within Syria’s borders.

