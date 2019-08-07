Syria: Humanitarian Fund series - A health centre back in action

Interviews by Joumana Hout, text and photos by Hedinn Halldorsson

AUGUST 2019, EASTERN ALEPPO CITY

My grandson Kareem is only seven, I am taking care of him and his sister who is five, says his grandmother, Selma* holding little Kareem’s hand, she explains he stopped eating after his father was killed in a shelling. Kareem lies on his back on a bench in the paediatric unit in Sakhour Health Centre while Sana, the paediatrician examines him. His grandmother stands by and monitors Sana’s every move. “I trust the doctors here, they are the best”, says Selma.

Read more on OCHA