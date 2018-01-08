08 Jan 2018

Syria Humanitarian Fund: Providing a safe space for women and girls

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 08 Jan 2018
© Credit: OCHA
In conflict-torn Syria, many women experience psychological abuse, economic deprivation, battery, rape or denial of freedom have nowhere to turn.
© Credit: OCHA

With the support of the Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is helping Syrian women and girls affected by gender-based violence (GBV) by providing them with safe spaces in Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Al-Hasakah and Rural Damascus Governorates.

“When ISIL controlled AL-Raqqa, I was afraid to leave my house,” said one woman benefiting from the services at the safe space in Ras Al-Ain city in Al-Hasakeh Governorate. “When I entered the safe space - I felt that there is still goodness in the world. I learned sewing and received a sewing machine that will allow me to work and support my family,” she added.

