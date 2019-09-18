Syria Humanitarian Fund provides health services for families

It is early morning when Nahed and her son Louai arrive at the health centre in Breiqa village, west of Quneitra Governorate in Syria. “We walked for an hour to reach the clinic,” says Nahed.

The pregnant mother and her son, who is 10 years old, came on foot from their home village, Rasem Al-Halabi, where there are no health facilities. After an examination, the paediatrician prescribes medicines and vitamins for Louai to recover from a respiratory infection. “I can’t afford to pay for private clinics,” says Nahed. “I don’t know what would happen to us if this health centre wasn’t here.”

