18 Sep 2019

Syria Humanitarian Fund provides health services for families

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Sep 2019 View Original
© OCHA/Basma Ourfali
© OCHA/Basma Ourfali

It is early morning when Nahed and her son Louai arrive at the health centre in Breiqa village, west of Quneitra Governorate in Syria. “We walked for an hour to reach the clinic,” says Nahed.

The pregnant mother and her son, who is 10 years old, came on foot from their home village, Rasem Al-Halabi, where there are no health facilities. After an examination, the paediatrician prescribes medicines and vitamins for Louai to recover from a respiratory infection. “I can’t afford to pay for private clinics,” says Nahed. “I don’t know what would happen to us if this health centre wasn’t here.”

