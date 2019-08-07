Syria Humanitarian Fund (July 2019)

BACKGROUND TO THE SYRIA HUMANITARIAN FUND

So far, in 2019 the Syria Humanitarian Fund has allocated US$15.8 million to UN Agencies, national and international Non-Governmental Organizations, to implement life-saving and life-sustaining projects in Syria. As of 31 July 2019, 29 projects were implemented by 21 partners, of which 19 were funded under two reserve allocations in response to urgent needs in the northeast, in addition to 10 National NGO projects, recommended for funding in previous years and cleared in 2019, to be implemented in Aleppo, Hama, Homs and Al-Hassakeh governorates.

This year, SHF has responded to life saving humanitarian needs through two reserve allocations to water, sanitation and hygiene, nutrition, health, shelter and non-food items and protection mainly in the North East.

Objectives of the Syria Humanitarian Fund

Helping cover gaps in priority activities of the HRP. The SHF prioritizes critical life-saving, protection, and life-sustaining needs in the most underserved, high severity areas, including those that are newly accessible or hard-to-reach.

Addressing new priorities, as identified by the Humanitarian Coordinator and HCT. In support of new emergencies on the ground, the SHF uses reserve allocations to fast-track support for projects which address emerging priorities. In 2019, the SHF will prioritize the use of reserve allocations to rapidly meet emerging priorities in the field, in response to needs identified by the area HCTs and/or operational partners.

Covering critical gaps in the operation, as identified by the Humanitarian Coordinator and HCT, and leveraging partnerships. The SHF based on needs identified, supports projects which address critical gaps in sector strategies and expand coverage to areas of highest need by leveraging different partnerships

Improving the relevance and coherence of the humanitarian response. Through standard allocations, funds will be strategically used based on needs identified in the HNO and within the parameters set in the HRP. Independent assessments of needs and priorities identified by the area HCTs as well as by partners on the ground will inform allocations. Priority sectors will be supported at national and sub-national level in and promote integrated programming/responses to identified needs.

Supporting protection needs. The SHF gives particular attention to protection projects targeting assessed affected populations mainly women and children and other vulnerable groups such as people living with disabilities and the elderly

An effective tool to address needs

Donor contributions to the SHF are not earmarked. Rather, OCHA, under the overall guidance of the Humanitarian Coordinator/ Resident Coordinator for Syria (HC/RC) allocates the funding through a consultative process, based on identified humanitarian needs and priorities at the country level. Inclusiveness, flexibility, timeliness, efficiency, partnership, transparency and value for money are the core principles which underpin the use of the SHF.