16 Jul 2019

Syria Humanitarian Fund: Critical cash distribution for over 49,000 Palestine refugees displaced in Syria

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 Jul 2019
OCHA’s Hedinn Halldorsson documents the impact of cash assistance on Palestine refugees living in south-west and central Syria, made possible by the Syria Humanitarian Fund.

Sitting on bench, three generations of women are waiting for their turn at the teller in an UNRWA office in Damascus - Mona, the grandmother, her daughter Ala, and Ala’s six-year old daughter, Asma. “The reason why we’re here is Asma, she’s my only child and I want to be able to take care of her needs”, Ala tells me with pride. “It’s Ramadan and we want to buy her some new clothes for Eid”.

The family lives in Husseiniyeh, a Damascus neighborhood in a three-bedroom flat. “It’s the 15 of us; seven children and eight grown-ups.” It‘s Mona, the grandmother, who speaks for the three of them. They used to live in a different area of the city, but were forced to leave because of the crisis.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
