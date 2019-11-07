Syria Humanitarian Fund commits $25m to support two million people in southern Syria and Rural Damascus [EN/AR]

DAMASCUS, 7 November 2019 – The Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has released US$25 million to provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance to approximately two million people in southern Syria and rural Damascus, the UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, Mr. Imran Riza, announced today. The funds, which represents the largest allocation by the SHF this year, will prioritize assisting women, men, and children in need in underserved areas, particularly in East Ghouta, Quneitra and Dará.

“This contribution from the Syria Humanitarian Fund will help the United Nations and its partners provide much needed food, water, health and other services to the people who need it most,” said Mr. Riza.

The SHF, managed by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, will provide funding to 22 humanitarian partners for 35 projects delivering essential protection, water and sanitation, health, food, education and other relief over the coming 12 months. Approximately 42 per cent of the funds will support UN agency projects (US$10.3 million), 40 per cent to international NGOs ($US9 million) and 18 per cent to national NGOs (US$4.4 million).

The SHF is a multi-donor pooled fund that receives contributions from public and private contributors. Since it was established in 2014, the SHF has supported the efforts of 58 humanitarian organizations in Syria, operating within the parameters of the Syrian Humanitarian Response Plan to meet the most critical needs and to support an effective and coordinated humanitarian response.

With a funding target of US$80 million in 2019 – the SHF’s most ambitious goal to date - donors have already contributed US$48.8 million, supporting projects from 29 humanitarian organizations so far in 2019. A further allocation is currently planned this year for northeast Syria.

“We express our sincere appreciation for the generous support by the 16 donors that have contributed to the SHF in 2019. This contribution will make a critical difference to the lives of thousands of people. But at the same time, we know the needs remain immense not only in southern Syria and rural Damascus but across the country. Plans are underway for a further US$15 million allocation for the northeast, and we urge our donors to continue their support to ensure that we are able to meet the needs of the most vulnerable wherever they are,” added Mr. Riza.

About the Syria Humanitarian Fund

The Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF), initiated in June 2014, is led by the Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator supported by the Advisory Board, to support the delivery of strategic humanitarian response while retaining the flexibility to allocate funds to unforeseen events or special requirements. It is generously supported by Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Jersey, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Qatar, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

For more information, visit: https://www.humanitarianresponse.info/en/operations/syria

For further information: Danielle Moylan, Spokesperson OCHA Syria Email: moylan@un.org Phone: +961 81771 978