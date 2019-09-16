16 Sep 2019

Syria Humanitarian Fund (August 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
preview
The SHF supports life-saving, protection, and life-sustaining activities by filling critical funding gaps and needs-based delivery of assistance in accordance with humanitarian principles. It seeks to improve the relevance and coherence of humanitarian response by strategically funding priorities as identified in the Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) and expanding rapid delivery of assistance to underserved, high severity and hard-toreach areas by partnering with the best placed actors. The SHF has a USD 80 million funding target for 2019 and plans to expand its partnership base by reaching out to national humanitarian actors and build their capacity. The SHF aims to allocate more funds to NGOs and Red Cross/Red Crescent Movements operating in Syria.

