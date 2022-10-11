Syria Humanitarian Fund: Allocation Strategy Paper - 2022 1st Reserve Allocation

I. Allocation Overview

The Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF) First Reserve Allocation (RA) strategy paper is issued by the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC), in consultation with the SHF Advisory Board (AB).

Project Proposal Deadline: (18/10/2022, Damascus time: 18:00)

A) Introduction / Humanitarian situation

▪ The objective of the 1 st Reserve Allocation (RA) is to provide Health and WASH humanitarian assistance to address immediate needs stemming from the cholera outbreak in the affected areas and prevent/minimize the risk of introduction of the outbreak to other high-risk areasin Syria. A total amount of 7 (Seven) million USD is available under this allocation

▪ On 22 August 2022, a 9-year-old male child from Aleppo with AWD was confirmed as a cholera case by both rapid diagnostic test (RDT) and culture test. On 10 September 2022, the Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) declared 15 cholera laboratory-confirmed cases and one death in the Aleppo governorate. By the end of August, AWD was extended to other governorates; Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor. Later in September, AWD cases were reported from new governorates in Hassakeh, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Rural Damascus. As of 24 September 2022, MoH confirmed a cholera outbreak in 6 governorates: Aleppo, `Hassakeh, Deir Ez-Zor, Lattakia, Damascus. The source of infection is believed to be linked to people drinking water from untreated sources or the Euphrates River in Deir Deir-ez-Zor and Ar-Raqqa governorates, while in other governorates, it may be linked to food contamination due to crop irrigation with contaminated water.

▪ Overall, between 25 August and 23 September 2022, a total of 5,973 suspected cases have been reported in nine of the 14 governorates in Syria. Most of the cases were reported from Deir-ez-Zor (3,331 cases, 55.76 %), Aleppo (1,336 cases, 22.36%), Ar-Raqqa (753 cases, 12.6%) and Al-Hasakeh (465 cases, 7.78%).

Cases have also been reported in IDP camps and sites. A total of 36 associated deaths were reported (20 from Aleppo, and 12 from Deir-ez-Zor and 3 in Ar-Raqqa, 1 in Al-Hasakeh reported by MoH) during this period. Risks of diarrhea have increased across several governorates due to reduced access to clean water resulting from the limited capacity of existing water systems, low water levels along the Euphrates River, and low levels of rainfall leading to drought conditions in several areas and poor sanitation systems The situation has been further aggravated by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in Syria, alongside the broader humanitarian situation and deterioration of the economy with increasing prices of food and basic needs.

▪ The humanitarian situation in Syria continues to deteriorate. In 2022, 14.6 million people need humanitarian assistance, an increase of 1.2 million from 2021. The rapid rise in needs is driven by a deepening economic crisis, climatic shocks, going displacement, and recurring hostilities. Additionally, much of the country’s public infrastructure and services have been damaged or destroyed. Further, chronic electricity, and fuel shortages further undermine the functionality of essential services, livelihoods, and delivery of assistance. There are major gaps in the provision of, and access to essential basic services.