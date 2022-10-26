Syria Humanitarian Fund: 2022 1st Standard Allocation and Achievements - As of 20 October 2022

The primary aim of the SHF is to save lives and alleviate suffering of the crisis-affected people who are the most affected by the humanitarian crisis in Syria through making strategic and impactful allocations based on the most critical needs on the ground. The SHF adds important strategic value to the humanitarian system through funding coherent and principled humanitarian action that is prioritized strictly based on the humanitarian needs on the ground. Moreover, the Fund’s participatory allocation processes allows it to strengthen the lead role of the Humanitarian Coordinator, enhance partnerships, and fund the best placed implementers. The SHF focuses on providing funding for priority interventions planned for in Syria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), addressing unforeseen priority emergency needs, and increasing resilience of affected communities.

