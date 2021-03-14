Syria Humanitarian Crisis 10-Year Report

Americares Delivers Over $23 Million in Aid for Syria Crisis

Report Released Today Highlights Nearly a Decade of Support for Displaced Families, Refugees and Host Communities

Stamford, Conn. – March 10, 2021 – Americares has delivered over $23 million in aid to support displaced families, refugees and host communities affected by 10 years of deadly conflict in Syria, which have created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The Americares “Syria Humanitarian Crisis 10-Year Special Report” published today details its response to the decade-long conflict.

To date, Americares has:

Delivered 39 emergency aid shipments;

Provided 2 million medical supplies in Syria and neighboring countries;

Supplied enough medicine to fill more than 1 million prescriptions;

Distributed over 300,000 protective supplies, including masks, gloves and disinfectants for health care providers in Syria and Lebanon during the COVID-19 pandemic;

and supported 88 trips by U.S.-based medical teams traveling to the region to provide primary care services, surgeries and training for local health workers.

“Our work is not done,” said Americares Director of Emergency Response Brian Scheel. “As we mark the 10-year anniversary of this devastating crisis, more work remains, and we are committed to continuing to support Syrian refugees, host communities and those who have been internally displaced.”

Since war broke out in March 2011, Syria’s infrastructure has been decimated and its economy shattered, leaving more than 6 million people internally displaced and more than 5 million others seeking refuge in neighboring countries, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. More than half of Syria’s doctors have also left, as attacks on the health system continue at an alarming rate. At the same time, the World Health Organization reports that more than half of Syria’s public hospitals and health clinics are closed or only partially functioning and there is virtually no access to health care across many parts of the country.

Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, launched its response to the crisis in 2012, supporting the most urgent health needs of Syrian refugees in Greece, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey as well as families in need inside Syria. The organization continues its work in the region today, restoring health and hope for survivors.

Going forward, Americares will continue to address the most urgent humanitarian needs inside Syria and support host communities struggling to provide basic services, including health care, for those displaced by the conflict. Americares support will also include mental health programs that teach health workers coping skills to manage stress and trauma—allowing them to care for refugees and displaced patients as well as address their own mental health needs.

Americares has professional relief workers ready to respond to disasters at a moment’s notice and stocks emergency medicine and supplies in warehouses in the U.S., Europe and India that can be delivered quickly in times of crisis.

The organization responds to approximately 30 natural disasters and humanitarian crises worldwide each year, establishes long-term recovery projects and brings disaster preparedness programs to vulnerable communities. Since its founding more than 40 years ago, Americares has provided more than $19 billion in aid to 164 countries, including the United States.