Syria Hub Shelter Sector - Quarter 1 2022

NEED ANALYSIS

RESPONSE

Coordination: a sector meeting took place on 12 March to discuss the 2022 NFI strategy, in addition an overview on 2021 achievements and a presentation of analysis of 2022 appeal, also to go through the updates on the winter activities and plans.

HRP 2022: WoS coordination team presented an analysis of HRP 2022-23. The targeting gap to the people in need stands at 40% And only 5% of the funding requested was secured which leaves funding gap of 95%.

UN agencies are by far the largest contributors to funding requirement of the sector.

Winter update: NFI partners are finalizing the winter assistance covering this winter season and as of March 2022 over 188K households were reached. Partners reported to the planning sheet. 2.5 million individuals are in need of winter assistance all over the country. While the total target for 21-22 winterization is over1.87 million, & the estimated funding gap is over USD 60 million.