23 Jan 2020

Syria Hub: Shelter Sector - Q4 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 21 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

NEED ANALYSIS

▪ The Multi Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) indicates that there is a 20% increase in the People in Need (PiN) as compared to 2019. Of the 5.65M, 69% are in areas of severity 4 or higher. This measure incorporates the number of IDPs and returnees in a community, overcrowding, rent affordability, damaged and inadequate shelter.

▪ It is estimated that the number of IDPs living in undamaged buildings has fallen by 30% since 2018.

RESPONSE

• USD 28.8 Million has been secured for shelter rehabilitation; of which nearly 81% has been spent/committed.

• MoLAE outlined the steps to obtain official approval after combining the approval process for assessment and implementation.

• In 2019, Syria Hub partners reached an estimated 380,428 beneficiaries with shelter rehabilitation and infrastructure repairs.

• In 2019, 15,112 tents for 45,898 individuals were installed/replaced in 5 camps in the North East, including 8,546 tents in Al-Hol.

• The Shelter sector continues to maintain emergency preparedness with contingency stocks and monitoring of gaps.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

▪ Diminishing coping capacities of both IDPs and host communities as well as limited financial resources of government and sector partners are leading to an increase in shelter needs.

▪ Loss of occupancy documents can made it difficult for some to access shelter support or assistance.

▪ Opportunities for systematic field-based data collection remain limited due to access restrictions, resulting in incomplete needs analysis in some areas.

