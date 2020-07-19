Syria

Syria Hub: Shelter Sector - Q2 2020

Sources
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

NEED ANALYSIS

  • An estimated 18,000 people were directly affected with disruption of shelter activities due to the restrictions measures put in place to mitigate risks from COVID-19.

  • Would just say 122 collective shelters assessed to identify required works to reduce crowding and improve hygiene conditions.

RESPONSE :

  • COVID-19 Response: Shelter sector continues to map activities to understand the impact on shelter programming, accordingly updating the monthly SNFI COVID-19 impact report, and feed into the humanitarian impact of COVID-19 report.

    • The sector in cooperation updated the guidance of precautionary measures while conducting various shelter responses.
    • 21 collective shelters were rehabilitated, and 904 shelter kits were distributed to reduce overcrowding in IDPs accommodation areas.

  • TWG: with active participation of 24 shelter partners and several rounds of the discussions, the sector finalized updating the guidelines and unit price of “Rehabilitation of Damaged Houses” response.

  • SHF: USD4.5 M are allocated to SNFI sectors in the first standard SHF allocation. Shelter focus would be on underserved communities that have not been covered by previous allocations and funds.

  • Joint monitoring missions: the sector with MoLAE is jointly visiting ongoing and completed shelter projects in 6 Governorates. The goal is to measure the quality of shelter projects and impact on beneficiaries.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

  • Significant fluctuation in prices and difficulty to get committed prices from contractors and suppliers hinder shelter activities, which resulted in putting long-term shelter activities on hold.

  • Diminishing coping capacities of both IDPs and host communities as well as limited financial resources of government and sector partners are leading to an increase in shelter needs.

  • Opportunities for systematic field-based data collection remain limited due to access restrictions, resulting in incomplete needs analysis in some areas.

Related Content