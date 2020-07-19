Syria Hub: Shelter Sector - Q2 2020

NEED ANALYSIS

Would just say 122 collective shelters assessed to identify required works to reduce crowding and improve hygiene conditions.

An estimated 18,000 people were directly affected with disruption of shelter activities due to the restrictions measures put in place to mitigate risks from COVID-19.

RESPONSE :

COVID-19 Response: Shelter sector continues to map activities to understand the impact on shelter programming, accordingly updating the monthly SNFI COVID-19 impact report, and feed into the humanitarian impact of COVID-19 report. The sector in cooperation updated the guidance of precautionary measures while conducting various shelter responses.

21 collective shelters were rehabilitated, and 904 shelter kits were distributed to reduce overcrowding in IDPs accommodation areas.

TWG: with active participation of 24 shelter partners and several rounds of the discussions, the sector finalized updating the guidelines and unit price of “Rehabilitation of Damaged Houses” response.

SHF: USD4.5 M are allocated to SNFI sectors in the first standard SHF allocation. Shelter focus would be on underserved communities that have not been covered by previous allocations and funds.