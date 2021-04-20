Syria Hub: NFI Sector - Quarter 1 2021

NEED ANALYSIS

▪ 2021 HNO: 13.4 million people are estimated to be in need of humanitarian assistance with 4.7 million people in need of NFI support; an 8.5% increase from 2020

RESPONSE

▪ Strategy: NFI sector updated its annual strategy to reflect the recent challenges related to the economic situation, COVID-19, expected return and the need for a holistic response.

▪ Guidelines: The sector developed COVID-19 guidelines related to distributions and assessments, these were endorsed by the health sector.

▪ As of Q1 2021, over 2 Million individuals were reached with core NFIs and, 823,470 with winter and supplemental NFIs.

▪ 2021 HRP: NFI partners have received regular updates on the 2021 HRP with needed guidance to support 2021 planning.

▪ The sector projected the need for 5% increase in the budget from 2020.

▪ Winter update: NFI partners completed the winter response: The total target for 2020-2021 winter was 1.4 million, and 12 partners reached over 831,430 or 59% of the target.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

▪ Significant increase in prices is posing challenges to partners particularly in procuring items.

▪ Diminishing coping capacities of both IDPs and host communities as well as limited financial resources of sector partners are leading to an increase in needs.

▪ Based on Post Distribution Monitoring, beneficiaries have reported concerns over the quality of items and delayed distribution of seasonal items.

▪ Access and safety continue to be challenges in some parts of the country as well as partner capacity and funding.

▪ Opportunities for systematic field-based data collection remain limited, resulting in incomplete needs analysis in some areas.