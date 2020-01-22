Syria Hub: NFI Sector - Q4 2019

NEED ANALYSIS

• The Multi Sectoral Needs Assessment (MSNA) indicates that 3.42 million people are still in need of basic NFI support.

• While this is a 22% decrease compared to 2019, which was expected given the extensive distribution by partners and improved access to markets; 65% of those in need reside in just 74 communities.

• This measure incorporates the number of IDPs and returnees in a community, price fluctuations, reported need and market access.

RESPONSE

• In 2019, 1,306,114 have been reached with core NFIs and, 1,799,942 have been reached with supplemental NFIs.

• Eight Sector partners are delivering winter support to 1.7 million vulnerable people in areas with harsh winter conditions; as of December 771,147, people have been assisted.

• NES response: As of end November, partners reached 46,211 HH/231,056 individuals with core and winter NFIs, including over 14,756 children with specific winter clothing kits.

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• Based on Post Distribution Monitoring, beneficiaries have reported concerns over the quality of items, delayed distribution of seasonal items and varying standards as well as the need for other items.

• Access and safety are the key challenges in some parts of the country as well as partner capacity and funding constraints.

• Opportunities for systematic field-based data collection remain limited due to access restrictions, resulting in incomplete needs analysis and understanding of beneficiaries.