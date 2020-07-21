Syria Hub: NFI Sector - Q2 2020

NEED ANALYSIS

• When the People in Need was calculated at the end of 2019; an estimated 3.4 million people were in need, however given recent displacement from the NWS and possible new needs from COVID-19, this number is expected to increase.

RESPONSE

• In the second quarter of 2020, 973,602 people were reached with core NFIs and, 710,763 with winter/supplemental NFIs.

• COVID-19 has influenced the delivery of NFI assistance in Syria; since March an estimated 371,000 people were affected due to disruption of NFI assistance as a result of precautionary measures to reduce large gatherings and limited movements.

• The Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF) launched the first Standard Allocation paper. The SNFI sector allocation envelop is USD 4.5 million with the aim to target underserved communities in Aleppo, Homs, Lattakia and Rural Damascus.

• The NFI sector is supporting 13,000 students who are coming from hard to reach areas to sit for the national exams with basic items in the accommodation sites

GAPS / CHALLENGES

• The inflation rate is still a challenge to most agencies as partners are struggling with the currency inflation.

• Based on Post Distribution Monitoring, beneficiaries have reported concerns over the quality of items and delayed distribution of seasonal items.

• Access and safety continue to be challenges in some parts of the country as well as partner capacity and funding.