Syria: Health Sector Updates Whole of Syria – Amman Hub April 11, 2018
Major Updates in Amman Hub Cross Border Health Response in March & Early April 2018
WoS: a) ongoing evacuations from EGhouta, b) unconfirmed chemical attack in EGhouta
So. Syria: a) aerial strikes in Dar’a 12-13 March 1400+ HH displaced, b) security experts predicting likely escalation after EG “wrap up”
Situation: a) spike in the prices of basic items and fuel rise in the prices of water and energy, b) weak local markets, food shortages reported
Cross-Border: a) Ramtha (UN) & Nassib (unofficial) remain open, b) morphine/ketamine provisionally approved, c) MoFA official fee: 175 JOD per person