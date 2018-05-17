17 May 2018

Syria: Health Sector Updates Whole of Syria – Amman Hub April 11, 2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 11 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (315.44 KB)

Major Updates in Amman Hub Cross Border Health Response in March & Early April 2018

  • WoS: a) ongoing evacuations from EGhouta, b) unconfirmed chemical attack in EGhouta

  • So. Syria: a) aerial strikes in Dar’a 12-13 March  1400+ HH displaced, b) security experts predicting likely escalation after EG “wrap up”

  • Situation: a) spike in the prices of basic items and fuel  rise in the prices of water and energy, b) weak local markets, food shortages reported

  • Cross-Border: a) Ramtha (UN) & Nassib (unofficial) remain open, b) morphine/ketamine provisionally approved, c) MoFA official fee: 175 JOD per person

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.