21 Aug 2019

Syria: Health Sector | Syria Hub - Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare, Flash Update #37, Date: 31/07/2019

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.06 MB)

Location

Aleppo governorate, Aleppo City, Al Zebdeyeh district, near Al Zebdeyeh public health centre

HF Name & Type

Two health facilities:

  1. Syrian Family Planning Association (SFPA) health centre

  2. DoH Al Zebdeyeh public health centre

Attack type

Violence with heavy weapons

Incident

On Wednesday 31 July 2019 at 18.55 several shells reportedly targeted several points in Al Zebdeyeh district located beside DoH Al Zebdeyeh public health centre and Syrian Family Planning Association (SFPA) health centre

Prior Health Facility Condition

  1. Syrian Family Planning Association (SFPA) health centre (fully functioning)

  2. DoH Al Zebdeyeh public health centre (fully functioning)

Impact

  • The scattered fragments reportedly caused minor damages to the outer walls of both centers, which did not affect the provision of services in both centers

  • Both centers are still fully functioning

Victims of the Attack

  • No health workers or patients injured or killed

  • Three civilians reportedly killed in the neighborhood and several others were injured

Follow up Actions

- Source of information

WHO Focal Points

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.