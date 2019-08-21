Syria: Health Sector | Syria Hub - Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare, Flash Update #37, Date: 31/07/2019
Location
Aleppo governorate, Aleppo City, Al Zebdeyeh district, near Al Zebdeyeh public health centre
HF Name & Type
Two health facilities:
Syrian Family Planning Association (SFPA) health centre
DoH Al Zebdeyeh public health centre
Attack type
Violence with heavy weapons
Incident
On Wednesday 31 July 2019 at 18.55 several shells reportedly targeted several points in Al Zebdeyeh district located beside DoH Al Zebdeyeh public health centre and Syrian Family Planning Association (SFPA) health centre
Prior Health Facility Condition
Syrian Family Planning Association (SFPA) health centre (fully functioning)
DoH Al Zebdeyeh public health centre (fully functioning)
Impact
The scattered fragments reportedly caused minor damages to the outer walls of both centers, which did not affect the provision of services in both centers
Both centers are still fully functioning
Victims of the Attack
No health workers or patients injured or killed
Three civilians reportedly killed in the neighborhood and several others were injured
Follow up Actions
- Source of information
WHO Focal Points