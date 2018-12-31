31 Dec 2018

Syria: Health Sector | Syria Hub - Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare, Flash Update #33, Date: 02/10/2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 02 Oct 2018
Location

Syrian Arab Republic, Deir-ez-Zor governorate, Al Buserah town controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, 50 km southeast of Deir-ez-Zor city

HF Name & Type

Al Buserah private hospital

Incident

  • On 02 October 2018, an IED reportedly planted below an ambulance near Al Buserah hospital in Al Buserah town went off, which caused minor damages to the ambulance

  • No casualties were reportedly

Prior Health Facility Condition

The ambulance was owned and operated by Al Buserah private hospital

Impact

Minor damages to the ambulance

Source of information

WHO Focal Points

Additional Information

