Syria: Health Sector | Syria Hub - Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare, Flash Update #33, Date: 02/10/2018
Location
Syrian Arab Republic, Deir-ez-Zor governorate, Al Buserah town controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, 50 km southeast of Deir-ez-Zor city
HF Name & Type
Al Buserah private hospital
Incident
On 02 October 2018, an IED reportedly planted below an ambulance near Al Buserah hospital in Al Buserah town went off, which caused minor damages to the ambulance
No casualties were reportedly
Prior Health Facility Condition
The ambulance was owned and operated by Al Buserah private hospital
Impact
Minor damages to the ambulance
Source of information
WHO Focal Points
Photos/videos available
-
Additional Information