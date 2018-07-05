Syria: Health Sector | Syria Hub - Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare, Flash Update #30, Date: 26/06/2018
Location
Syrian Arab Republic, Dar’a governorate, Dar’a City
HF Name & Type
Dar'a National hospital
Incident
On 26 June 2018 at 6:30 pm, Dar'a National hospital was reportedly targeted by two mortars landed in the ambulance square, one of them exploded, which led to:
Windows were cracked and destroyed
The equipment and furniture were not affected
No casualties were reported
Prior Health Facility condition
The hospital was providing health services for 1,626 patients during May 2018
The total of hospital’s staff is 432.
Impact
The hospital is still partially damaged and partially functioning
Source of information
WHO Focal Points
Photos/videos available
-
Additional Information
The security situation in Dar’a governorate is still very critical