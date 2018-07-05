Syria: Health Sector | Syria Hub - Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare, Flash Update #30, Date: 26/06/2018

Location

Syrian Arab Republic, Dar’a governorate, Dar’a City

HF Name & Type

Dar'a National hospital

Incident

On 26 June 2018 at 6:30 pm, Dar'a National hospital was reportedly targeted by two mortars landed in the ambulance square, one of them exploded, which led to:

Windows were cracked and destroyed

The equipment and furniture were not affected

No casualties were reported

Prior Health Facility condition

The hospital was providing health services for 1,626 patients during May 2018

The total of hospital’s staff is 432.

Impact

The hospital is still partially damaged and partially functioning

Source of information

WHO Focal Points

Photos/videos available

-

Additional Information

The security situation in Dar’a governorate is still very critical