05 Jul 2018

Syria: Health Sector | Syria Hub - Flash Update | Monitoring violence against healthcare, Flash Update #30, Date: 26/06/2018

Report
from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 26 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (599.31 KB)

Location

Syrian Arab Republic, Dar’a governorate, Dar’a City

HF Name & Type

Dar'a National hospital

Incident

On 26 June 2018 at 6:30 pm, Dar'a National hospital was reportedly targeted by two mortars landed in the ambulance square, one of them exploded, which led to:

  • Windows were cracked and destroyed

  • The equipment and furniture were not affected

  • No casualties were reported

Prior Health Facility condition

  • The hospital was providing health services for 1,626 patients during May 2018

  • The total of hospital’s staff is 432.

Impact

The hospital is still partially damaged and partially functioning

Source of information

WHO Focal Points

Photos/videos available

-

Additional Information

The security situation in Dar’a governorate is still very critical

