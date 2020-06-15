Syria - Global Shelter Cluster - Country Follow Up Factsheet (Update as of 31 May 2020)

Brief analysis of cluster/sector situation: After more than nine years, the shelter response has adjusted to be in line with the emerging needs. Due to the massive displacement of population (6.1 M, 2020 HNO) the need for shelter response continues to increase. Shelter response was initiated with distribution of material, kits, tools, etc. to displaced people, moved into rehabilitation of communal shelters, and finally towards more sustainable approach. Shelter assistance is being delivered under two main objectives in the 2020 HRP:

Saving/sustaining lives through emergency-based measures of rehabilitating public collective shelter, upgrading private un-finished buildings that are used as shelters, distribution and installation of shelter kits, and installation of tents with associated infrastructures.

Strengthening resilience of families and communities through rehabilitation of damaged houses and infrastructures in the areas of return.

Shelter response is a relatively long process due to the multi-layer official approvals needed to carry out technical assessments, beneficiaries’ selection, and implementation. In addition, the nature of the response requires time for tendering, contracting, and implementation. No formal shelter assessment has been conducted up to now and as a result, the shelter response in Syria has been more opportunity-oriented rather than priority-oriented one.

In 2014, “Whole of Syria” setting was introduced, and since then the shelter sector in Syria is coordinating its activities and plans with the regional hubs within WoS. In the last few years, Syria hub coverage has been expanding while other hubs’ coverage has been shrinking; the cross-border assistance from Amman hub was stopped after GoS regained the southern part of the country. Currently, WoS setting is composed of Syria hub, Gaziantep hub, and NES Forum.