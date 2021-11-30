Syria & Gaziantep - ETC Situation Report #50 (Reporting Period: 01/10/2021 to 30/11/2021)

Highlights

• The 2021 user satisfaction survey resulted in a rating of 87 percent for ETC services and activities in Syria.

Read the full survey report here.

• The ETC delivered a workshop in Latakia to 21 ICT personnel from 10 UN agencies to develop staff capacity in ETC services and activities, including in technical skills, and the context of working in emergency communications.

• The ETC is working to improve the performance of internet connectivity services in the inter-agency hub in Deir Ez-Zor by establishing a fibre link via a second Internet Service Provider (ISP).

ETC Activities

Coordination

• The ETC conducted a 2021 user satisfaction survey to gather feedback from all humanitarians using ETC services in Syria and Gaziantep to identify areas for improvement. The survey resulted in an overall user satisfaction rate of 87 percent for ETC services and activities, including internet connectivity, security communications, coordination, and Information Management (IM). The ETC will take the user feedback into account while developing its 2022 work plan, including the urgent need for improved internet connectivity services, further enhancements to the security communications network, more training opportunities, and the need for additional ETC staff support to cover all activities. The full survey report can be read here.

• To increase its staff capacity, the ETC has onboarded an ICT officer based in Damascus to provide back-up assistance and to support services when needed.

Capacity building

• The ETC delivered a capacity building workshop in Latakia from 8-10 November for 21 ICT personnel from 10 UN agencies in Syria – WFP, UNFPA, UN-HABITAT, UNRWA, UNDSS, UNDP, WHO, UNDSS, UNICEF and OCHA – to develop staff capacity in the delivery and context of ETC services and activities, as well as in Telecommunications Security Standards (TESS+).

Internet connectivity

• The ETC is working to improve the performance of internet connectivity services in the inter-agency hub in Deir Ez-Zor by establishing a fibre link via a second Internet Service Provider (ISP). A request for approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to activate the link has been submitted through ETC partner,

UNICEF.

Security communications

• The ETC programmed 54 UHF handheld radio devices for UNDSS to support the safety and security of staff in the field.