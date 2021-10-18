Syria

Syria – Food insecurity (DG ECHO, WFP, Global Network Against Food Crises, World Bank, FAO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2021)

  • Food insecurity remains at critical levels across all of Syria. According to latest World Food Programme (WFP) data, 47% of the households surveyed reported inadequate food consumption, a close to 20% percent increase over the previous month. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are disproportionately affected.
  • The Whole-of-Syria food security cluster mid-year review concluded that 12.8 million people remain food insecure (over 60% of the population). The situation is expected to deteriorate further, also due to the present water crisis and its knock-on effect on agricultural production.
  • The Humanitarian Response Plan remains largely underfunded. Funding of critical sectors such as food security and agriculture, or nutrition, are below 17% of the requirements.
  • On 16 October, WFP and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in a joint statement called for assistance to be urgently scaled-up to avert further suffering.

