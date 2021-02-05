Syria
Syria - Floods update (DG ECHO, UNHCR, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 February 2021)
- Heavy rainfall and strong winds have resulted in flooding across north-western Syria since mid-January.
- According to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) cluster in Gaziantep, close to 142,000 Internally Displaced People (IDPs) were affected across 407 IDP sites. The number of fatalities stands at one and three individuals have been injured. About 25,600 tents have been damaged or destroyed and several roads, leading to camps and pathways within camps, have been severely affected.
- International and national partner organisations are assisting those affected with shelter and winter core relief item kits.
- Moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Syria on 5-6 February.