Syria
Syria - Floods update (CARE, Islamic Relief, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 January 2021)
- Following the heavy rainfall that caused widespread floods in Idlib and Aleppo refugee camps (north-western Syria) over the past week.
- According to the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) more than 24,354 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in 99 sites were affected by the recent flood as of 24 January. It has resulted in one death and three injuries with some 4,575 tents either destroyed or damaged. Consolidation of numbers and response through NGOs and clusters continues.
- Humanitarian organizations are providing help for those most affected with tents, mattresses, blankets, plastic sheets and ready meals.
- For the next 24 hours, no rain is expected across the whole country.