Syria: Floods - Emergency Appeal Final Report, Operation n° MDRSY004

Summary

This Emergency Appeal was launched on 15 April 2019, seeking CHF 3.5 million to enable IFRC to support Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to provide assistance to 45,000 people affected by floods in Al-Hassakeh Governorate in northeast Syria, over a six-month period, mid-April to mid-October 2019.

For details of the planned response please see the Emergency Plan of Action. The original plan was to reach 45,000 people, however, with new assessments and the increasingly difficult food security situation, the plan was revised, and food assistance was provided to 153,417 people. IFRC received a total of CHF 976,618 through the Appeal (28% coverage). SARC also received CHF 619,000 in bilateral contributions, which was added to the general SARC Al-Hassakeh Floods Response budget. Additional food and nonfood items were provided by ICRC, WFP and Danish Red Cross, in relation to the Northeast Emergency Response