Syria – Floods (DG ECHO, Aristotle Project, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 December 2018)

On 27 December, heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in rural areas of northern Syria, destroying shelter in 11 camps hosting 25 000 displaced people, according to media reports.

According to media reports, search and rescue operations have been ongoing since yesterday, 27 December. No casualties have been reported thus far but good, possessions and livestock have been damaged.

According to reports from DG ECHO-funded Aristotle project, a further spell of disturbed weather is due to affect the region from 30 December to 2 January with the heaviest rainfall expected across the eastern Mediterranean coast of Syria and southern Turkey. These could produce up to 30 mm of rainfall in a few hours locally. Through the period cumulative totals could reach around 100 mm in one or two locations.