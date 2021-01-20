Syria
Syria - Floods (Al Jazeera, NOAA-CPC, Save the Children, Syria Civil Defence) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 January 2021)
Heavy rainfall has caused extensive flooding in Idlib and Aleppo refugee camps (north-western Syria), leading to at least one fatality and three individuals injured, as reported by Syria Civil Defence.
Damage occurred in 169 camps and two schools in Idlib and Aleppo, hundreds of families have been displaced and at least 41,200 people have been affected by heavy rainfall, according to Syria Civil Defence and the aid group Save the Children.
Teams from the Syria Civil Defence continue to carry out emergency response operations and help affected civilians. On 20-21 January, light to locally moderate rainfall is forecast over parts of Syria, including north-western area.