20 Sep 2019

Syria: Flood Response Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 2 (MDRSY004)

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

Summary

The Second Operation Update provides recent information on the situation and progress of the ongoing response operation. IFRC received less funds than expected, therefore the Operational Update also serve as an updated Operational Strategy in relation to the Emergency Plan of Action. To date IFRC has received CHF 1.3 Million against CHF 3.5 Million (37% funding) of the Appeal budget. The amount received is inclusive of CHF 619,000 bilateral contributions from the Danish Red Cross (DRC), Swiss Red Cross (SRC), German Red Cross (GRC) and British Red Cross (BRC) which has added to the general SARC Al-Hassakeh Floods Response Budget. Additional Food and NFIs in-kind contributions have been provided by ICRC, WFP and DRC in relation to their general North-East Emergency Response. IFRC continues to appeal for funds to support the response activities of SARC to guarantee uninterrupted provision food items, health care and NFIs in Al-Hassakeh. The original plan to target 45,000 people has drastically changed following the new assessment and food insecurity situation to reach the newly affected population. SARC has already increased food parcels distributions reaching up to 124,237 people, aiming to further scale up the response and provide a second food distribution according to funding availability.

