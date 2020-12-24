Syria: Flood Emergency Appeal Final Report (MDRSY004)

A preliminary final report was issued on 8 April 2020 seeking an extension to complete financial reconciliation process, owing to challenges in transfer of funds into Syria from the IFRC headquarters’ given the ongoing complex economic situations in the neighbouring Lebanon and increased banking due diligence requirements related to tightening of international sanctions against Syria. As some of the urgent needs identified under this Appeal were covered by other in-country humanitarian actors, an unspent balance of CHF 191,910 will be returned to the DREF pool.

The IFRC, on behalf of SARC, would like to thank the following for their generous contributions to this Appeal: The Canadian Red Cross Society (from Canadian Government), Red Cross Society of China Hong Kong Branch, Finnish Red Cross, Japanese Red Cross, Netherlands Red Cross (from Netherlands Government) and Swedish Red Cross. In addition, SARC would like to thank the following for their bilateral contributions: British Red Cross, Danish Red Cross, German Red Cross and Swiss Red Cross.

Summary

This Emergency Appeal was launched on 15 April 2019, seeking CHF 3.5 million to enable IFRC to support Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) to provide assistance to 45,000 people affected by floods in Al-Hassakeh Governorate in northeast Syria, over a six-month period, mid-April to mid-October 2019.

For details of the planned response please see the Emergency Plan of Action. The original plan was to reach 45,000 people, however, with new assessments and the increasingly difficult food security situation, the plan was revised, and food assistance was provided to 153,417 people. Funds received through IFRC Appeal as well as bilateral contributions from the partners added to the general SARC Al-Hassakeh Floods Response budget. Additional food and non-food items (NFIs) were provided by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the World Food Program (WFP) and Danish Red Cross, in relation to the Northeast Emergency Response.