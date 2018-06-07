Syria: Flash update on recent events - 7 June 2018

This update provides a summary of recent displacement, along with developments from the UNHCR co-led Sector/Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non Food Items (SNFI).

KEY DISPLACEMENT STATISTICS (AS OF 27 MAY 2018)

1,335,433 displacements recorded by the CCCM Cluster in the last 12 months from affected areas of northern and southern Syria:

o 1,258,310 displacements from affected areas of northern Syria, including Idleb (409,184), Hama (247,821), Deir-Ez-Zor (248,658), Ar-Raqqa (125,642), Aleppo (149,309), Homs (21,069), Al-Hassakeh (13,484), Lattakia (540) governorates, northern Syria. This also includes some 42,600 displacements under verification. Around 33,000 displacements were recorded so far in May 2018, the majority from Homs and Idleb governorates.

o 77,123 displacements from affected areas of Damascus, Rural Damascus, Sweida and Dar’a, south-western Syria, to northern Syria.

CONTEXTUAL DEVELOPMENTS