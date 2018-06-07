Syria: Flash update on recent events - 7 June 2018
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Report
Published on 07 Jun 2018
This update provides a summary of recent displacement, along with developments from the UNHCR co-led Sector/Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non Food Items (SNFI).
KEY DISPLACEMENT STATISTICS (AS OF 27 MAY 2018)
- 1,335,433 displacements recorded by the CCCM Cluster in the last 12 months from affected areas of northern and southern Syria:
o 1,258,310 displacements from affected areas of northern Syria, including Idleb (409,184), Hama (247,821), Deir-Ez-Zor (248,658), Ar-Raqqa (125,642), Aleppo (149,309), Homs (21,069), Al-Hassakeh (13,484), Lattakia (540) governorates, northern Syria. This also includes some 42,600 displacements under verification. Around 33,000 displacements were recorded so far in May 2018, the majority from Homs and Idleb governorates.
o 77,123 displacements from affected areas of Damascus, Rural Damascus, Sweida and Dar’a, south-western Syria, to northern Syria.
CONTEXTUAL DEVELOPMENTS
- The United States and Turkey have “endorsed a road map” to “ensure security and stability in Manbij,” in Aleppo Governorate, according to a statement issued on 4 June.
- In a statement (2 June), the UN expressed deep concern for the number of civilian casualties as a result of increasing indiscriminate attacks by armed opposition groups in Idleb and Hama governorates. At least 24 civilians were reportedly killed and scores more were injured in six separate indiscriminate attacks in Idleb Governorate and Hama Governorate in May.
- An estimated 30 per cent of the IDP population in sites in Rural Damascus (nearly 13,000 IDPs) have returned to their places of origin in eastern Ghouta between 15-27 May. Meanwhile, the total population in the IDP sites is around 31,000 individuals, when the maximum capacity is estimated at 18,900 individuals.
- In a briefing to the Security Council on 29 May, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator said that less than 20 per cent of Syrians in hard-to-reach areas had received humanitarian assistance so far this year.