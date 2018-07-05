Syria: Flash update on recent events - 5 July 2018
This update provides a summary of recent displacement, along with developments from the UNHCR co-led Sector/Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non Food Items (SNFI).
KEY DISPLACEMENT STATISTICS (AS OF 26 JUNE 2018)
- 1,273,718 displacements recorded by the CCCM Cluster in the last 12 months from affected areas of northern and southern Syria:
o 1,201,107 displacements from affected areas of northern Syria, including Idleb (416,850), Hama (234,946), Deir-Ez-Zor (244,123), Aleppo (142,501), Ar-Raqqa (94,806), Homs (22,670), AlHassakeh (2,418), Lattakia (190) governorates, northern Syria. This also includes some 42,600 displacements under verification. Around 11,000 displacements were recorded so far in June 2018, the majority from Idleb Governorate.
o 72,611 displacements from affected areas of Damascus, Rural Damascus, Sweida and Dar’a, southwestern Syria, to northern Syria.
- Between 285,000 - 320,000 people estimated to be displaced in south-west Syria since 17 June 2018.
CONTEXTUAL DEVELOPMENTS
In a statement today (5 July), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees expressed grave concern for the civilian population caught in the crossfire in south-west Syria. Around 320,000 people have been displaced, including some 60,000 people located at the Nasib/Jaber border crossing with Jordan. In the statement, the High Commissioner commended Jordan for generously providing protection to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees since the beginning of the crisis. The High Commissioner also advocated for “granting temporary refuge in Jordan to those in need of safety and for the international community to provide immediate and substantive support to Jordan, in a spirit of solidarity and responsibility sharing.”
The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Jordan issued a statement (4 July) on the situation in south-west Syria. In coordination with the Government of Jordan, UN inter-agency convoys have transported assistance including food, water, sanitary items, shelter, and medical supplies for the tens of thousands of Syrians near the Jordanian border.
Media sources reported that airstrikes against armed opposition groups in south-west Syria resumed yesterday (4 July), after reports emerged that talks with some armed opposition groups had broken down.
Many local responders have been displaced due to ongoing hostilities in south-west Syria, reducing overall capacity.