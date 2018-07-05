Syria: Flash update on recent events - 5 July 2018

This update provides a summary of recent displacement, along with developments from the UNHCR co-led Sector/Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non Food Items (SNFI).

KEY DISPLACEMENT STATISTICS (AS OF 26 JUNE 2018)

1,273,718 displacements recorded by the CCCM Cluster in the last 12 months from affected areas of northern and southern Syria:

o 1,201,107 displacements from affected areas of northern Syria, including Idleb (416,850), Hama (234,946), Deir-Ez-Zor (244,123), Aleppo (142,501), Ar-Raqqa (94,806), Homs (22,670), AlHassakeh (2,418), Lattakia (190) governorates, northern Syria. This also includes some 42,600 displacements under verification. Around 11,000 displacements were recorded so far in June 2018, the majority from Idleb Governorate.

o 72,611 displacements from affected areas of Damascus, Rural Damascus, Sweida and Dar’a, southwestern Syria, to northern Syria.

Between 285,000 - 320,000 people estimated to be displaced in south-west Syria since 17 June 2018.

CONTEXTUAL DEVELOPMENTS