Syria: Flash update on recent events - 28 June 2018

This update provides a summary of recent displacement, along with developments from the UNHCR co-led Sector/Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non Food Items (SNFI).

KEY DISPLACEMENT STATISTICS (AS OF 19 JUNE 2018)

1,199,851 displacements from affected areas of northern Syria, including Idleb (416,267), Hama (234,911), Deir-Ez-Zor (244,123), Ar-Raqqa (94,806), Aleppo (141,863), Homs (22,670), AlHassakeh (2,418), Lattakia (190) governorates, northern Syria. This also includes some 42,600 displacements under verification. Around 10,000 displacements were recorded so far in June 2018, the majority from Idleb governorate.

1,272,462 displacements recorded by the CCCM Cluster in the last 12 months from affected areas of northern and southern Syria:

CONTEXTUAL DEVELOPMENTS

An estimated 50,000 individuals have been displaced by escalating hostilities in south-west Syria, with the majority displaced within eastern Dara’a Governorate to areas near the border with Jordan. Further displacement is expected as hostilities continue.

In a statement (22 June), the Secretary-General noted the displacement of thousands of civilians in southern Syria and expressed concern at the significant risks posed to regional security. The Secretary-General recalled the de-escalation arrangements in southern Syria, and urged parties to uphold these commitments.