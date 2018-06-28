Syria: Flash update on recent events - 28 June 2018
This update provides a summary of recent displacement, along with developments from the UNHCR co-led Sector/Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non Food Items (SNFI).
KEY DISPLACEMENT STATISTICS (AS OF 19 JUNE 2018)
1,272,462 displacements recorded by the CCCM Cluster in the last 12 months from affected areas of northern and southern Syria:
1,199,851 displacements from affected areas of northern Syria, including Idleb (416,267), Hama (234,911), Deir-Ez-Zor (244,123), Ar-Raqqa (94,806), Aleppo (141,863), Homs (22,670), AlHassakeh (2,418), Lattakia (190) governorates, northern Syria. This also includes some 42,600 displacements under verification. Around 10,000 displacements were recorded so far in June 2018, the majority from Idleb governorate.
72,611 displacements from affected areas of Damascus, Rural Damascus, Sweida and Dar’a, southwestern Syria, to northern Syria.
-
CONTEXTUAL DEVELOPMENTS
An estimated 50,000 individuals have been displaced by escalating hostilities in south-west Syria, with the majority displaced within eastern Dara’a Governorate to areas near the border with Jordan. Further displacement is expected as hostilities continue.
In a statement (22 June), the Secretary-General noted the displacement of thousands of civilians in southern Syria and expressed concern at the significant risks posed to regional security. The Secretary-General recalled the de-escalation arrangements in southern Syria, and urged parties to uphold these commitments.
As of 20 June, the UN estimates that there are 1.5 million people in need in hard-to-reach areas, including 8,100 people in besieged locations (Foah and Kafraya, in Idleb Governorate). The number of people in besieged locations has decreased from 413,920 in February 2018, following developments in eastern Ghouta and Yarmouk (Damascus).