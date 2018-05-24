Syria: Flash update on recent events - 24 May 2018
This update provides a summary of recent displacement, along with developments from the UNHCR co-led Sector/Clusters of Protection, Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) and Shelter/Non Food Items (SNFI).
KEY DISPLACEMENT STATISTICS (AS OF 15 MAY 2018)
1,485,295 displacements recorded by the CCCM Cluster in the last 12 months from affected areas of northern and southern Syria:
1,393,647 displacements from affected areas of northern Syria, including Idleb (405,479), Hama (256,935), Deir-Ez-Zor (251,792), Ar-Raqqa (226,631), Aleppo (157,357), Homs (37,826), AlHassakeh (13,484), Lattakia (1,540) governorates, northern Syria. This also includes some 42,600 displacements under verification. Around 15,000 displacements were recorded so far in May 2018, from Homs, Idleb, Aleppo, and Hama governorates.
91,648 displacements from affected areas of Damascus, Rural Damascus, Sweida and Dar’a, southwestern Syria, to northern Syria.
CONTEXTUAL DEVELOPMENTS
On 21 May, the Syrian government announced that it had taken full control of all areas around Damascus.
The announcement came after Syrian government forces took the last extremist-held pockets in the Yarmouk Palestine refugee camp and the Hajar al-Aswad district, southern Damascus.
On 22 May, a group of around 400 people was reportedly evacuated from the Yarmouk Palestine refugee camp in southern Damascus to Madiq Castle, in northern Hama governorate, following a local agreement reached between parties. A spokesperson said that the UN was not a party to these evacuation agreements.
Around 39,500 individuals displaced from eastern Ghouta remain in eight IDP sites in Rural Damascus.
IDPs have also started leaving the sites and returning to their areas of origin in eastern Ghouta, with over 7,000 IDPs having left the sites during the last week.