Syria ǀ Flash Update #3, Humanitarian impact of the military operation in north-eastern Syria, 12 October 2019

Highlights

Ongoing airstrikes and ground attacks continue being reported in multiple locations as the offensive towards Tell Abiad and Ras al-Ain cities continues.

At the time of reporting, the Turkish Government announced the control of Rasal-Ain city.

Significant further displacements continue being reported from rural areas around Tell Abiad and Ras al-Ain, with current estimates currently surpassing 130,000 people – exact numbers cannot yet be ascertained.

The water situation in Al-Hassakeh city and its surroundings is rapidly deteriorating, and becoming critical, as technical teams are yet to be able to access the site to repair the damage. The United Nations continues to advocate with relevant parties to facilitate access to repair the power line and restore the water supply. Over 400,000 people are affected by the suspension in the provision of water, including some 82,000 camp residents of Al Hol and Areesha, the latter is currently also hosting the majority of IDPs that arrived in the past two days from Mabrouka camp.

The relocation from Mabrouka IDP camp – some 5,033 people – which started at midday on 11 October, was almost completed by midday the following day. At the time of reporting, all Mabrouka residents had arrived at Areesha camp with the exception of 50 families who remain at Mabrouka unable to depart due to ongoing hostilities.

Public and private hospitals in Ras Al Ain and Tell Abiad closed on 11 October, with news that local authorities in Tell Abiad moved all hospital equipment. At the time of reporting, information was received of an attack on a trauma stabilization point south of Ras al-Ain. The point had been temporarily set up to support those injured coming from the frontlines of the conflict.

A growing number of partners are mobilizing response efforts at the estimated 33 collective shelters identified so far in Ar-Raqqa city (1 shelter), Al-Hasakeh city (14 shelters), and AlTamr (18 shelters).

As the military operation continues, prior planning figures with regards to displacement have been surpassed – the United Nations and its humanitarian partners are considering a new planning figure of up to 400,000 civilians that may require assistance and protection in the coming period.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners are increasingly concerned about the security of their staff present on the ground.

Situation overview

Since the start of the Turkish military operation in the afternoon of 9 October, there have continuing reports of intense shelling and airstrikes along the north-east Syrian border, from the Euphrates to the Turkish/Syrian/Iraqi border.

As of noon of 12 October, airstrikes, heavy artillery shelling and ground incursions reportedly took place in multiple locations as the offensive continued close to 30 kilometers south of the border. On 12 October, Turkish Armed forces reported took control of Ras al-Ain and surrounding suburbs/outskirts of both Tell Abiad and Ras al-Ain cities. Latest reports received at the time of reporting indicate at least 15 villages in rural Tell Abiad, north rural Ar-Raqqa, shifted control as the offensive continues. Also, in the early hours of 12 October, an offensive was reportedly launched in the Mabrouka area, 30 kilometers west of Ras al-Ain.

On 11 October, an explosion occurred in Mounir Habib neighbourhood, Qamishli city, with reports of casualties and injuries. The neighbourhood is some 400 meters west of the UN hub in Qamishli. Another 11 explosions were heard in Qamishli city in the evening of 11 October.

At the time of reporting, information was received of an attack on a trauma stabilization point south of Ras al-Ain. The point had been temporarily set up to support those injured coming from the frontlines of the conflict. Reportedly, two staff were injured in the attack and two ambulances were damaged. The point was evacuated and patients receiving treatment at the time of the attack have been transferred to nearby hospitals.

In turkey there have been media reports of civilians, including children being killed and injured.