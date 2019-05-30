30 May 2019

Syria: Field Hospital Opens For Displaced People In Al-Hol Camp

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 30 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (459.53 KB)

A new field hospital will open in Al Hol camp this week. It is being set up to treat patients wounded in war or suffering from illness. Colleagues from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), and the Norwegian Red Cross (NRC) are working together, to build, and set up the hospital from scratch.

People living in the camp, will benefit greatly from this new facility. Omar, a ten-year-old boy, who was badly injured by mortar shelling during the hostilities in the area he fled from, has the kind of injury that could be treated in a hospital like this.

The conditions in the camp are harsh. With summer approaching, the ICRC are very concerned about the soaring temperatures and what this means for the people living here.

For further information please contact:

Sara Alzawqari, ICRC Beirut, tel: +961 3138 353

Mari Aftreft Mortvedt, ICRC Damascus, tel : +963 993 177 769

Anastasia Isyuk, ICRC Geneva, +41 79 251 93 02

Matthew Morris, ICRC London, +44 7753 809471

Elizabeth Shaw, ICRC Washington, +1 202 361 1566

