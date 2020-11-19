Syria | FAO helps reactivate Syria’s water resources monitoring system through training

FAO has designed a comprehensive training programme for the technical staff of the Water Resources Information Center - General Commission for Water Resources in Syria. The programme consists of 19 training courses to support the irrigation sector and agricultural production in the country. To conduct the training, FAO has collaborated with the General Organization of Remote Sensing (GORS), the General Commission for Scientific Agricultural Research and Damascus University.

More than 100 technical staff members from eight governorates will receive the training on improved water management, database management, remote sensing and image processing, GIS, and surface and groundwater modelling. In addition, trainees will follow two online courses on water accounting and water productivity using advanced tools developed by FAO.

In November 2020, FAO and the Ministry of Water Resources launched the training entitled "Enhancing the capacity of Water Resources Information Center staff on water database management, water information producing and irrigation management." The Deputy Minister of Water Resource, Osama Al Akhras, and FAO representative in Syria, Mike Robson, both attended. The Deputy Minister expressed appreciation for FAO and GORS cooperation to improve water resources management and to rebuild the monitoring systems at the national level.

Mike Robson stressed the importance of technical training to help technical staff apply modern working methodologies and tools. "Water information that relies on reliable data is key for sustainable water resources management. Once the participants complete their training, they will be able to provide relevant stakeholders and decision makers with reliable information; and make recommendations in the best interests of the agriculture sector, especially regarding water for irrigation," Mr Robson added.

FAO Syria is prioritizing the UNsorry Sustainable Development Goal 6 - Substantially increase water-use efficiency across all sectors and ensure sustainable withdrawals and supply of freshwater to address water scarcity.