Syria Facts & Figures, January-June 2021

ENSURING ACCESS TO CLEAN WATER AND IMPROVING LIVING CONDITIONS

More than 15 million people benefited from different water and habitat interventions across the country, as follows:

10.5 million people were supported by a disinfection program to ensure safe drinking water in Homs,

Hama, Tartous, Latakia, Sweida, Daraa, Qunaitra, Damascus, and Rural Damascus governorates.

500,000 people received water delivered by trucks in Aleppo, Rural Damascus and Hassakeh.

16 water facilities across the country were rehabilitated and upgraded by providing power transformers, pumps and generators.

85,000 displaced people and returnees benefited from renovations and upgrading of housing and water sanitation in 25 collective shelters and neighbourhoods throughout the country.

14 hospitals, health points and one physical rehabilitation centre had their infrastructure improved.

Around 530,000 people benefited from the infrastructure support to 10 public bakeries in terms of supply of production line, rehabilitation works, and power.

Water, sanitation and hygiene facilities of 68 schools in Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Raqqa, and Deir Ezzor governorates were rehabilitated.