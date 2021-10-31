Syria
Syria Facts & Figures, January-June 2021
ENSURING ACCESS TO CLEAN WATER AND IMPROVING LIVING CONDITIONS
More than 15 million people benefited from different water and habitat interventions across the country, as follows:
10.5 million people were supported by a disinfection program to ensure safe drinking water in Homs,
Hama, Tartous, Latakia, Sweida, Daraa, Qunaitra, Damascus, and Rural Damascus governorates.
500,000 people received water delivered by trucks in Aleppo, Rural Damascus and Hassakeh.
16 water facilities across the country were rehabilitated and upgraded by providing power transformers, pumps and generators.
85,000 displaced people and returnees benefited from renovations and upgrading of housing and water sanitation in 25 collective shelters and neighbourhoods throughout the country.
14 hospitals, health points and one physical rehabilitation centre had their infrastructure improved.
Around 530,000 people benefited from the infrastructure support to 10 public bakeries in terms of supply of production line, rehabilitation works, and power.
Water, sanitation and hygiene facilities of 68 schools in Aleppo, Homs, Hama, Raqqa, and Deir Ezzor governorates were rehabilitated.
In coordination with the Ministry of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, a new bread production line was installed in Tall Balat producing subsidized bread in Aleppo governorate, benefiting about 18,000 individuals from the most vulnerable communities.
FOOD AND DAILY ESSENTIALS
About 1.3 million people in 7 governorates received food parcels.
Some 500,000 people in 7 governorates received essential household items, including blankets, mattresses and hygiene kits.
Over 18,000 people in Rural Damascus received adapted hygiene kits as a response to help them prevent the spread of COVID-19.
More than 10,000 people in Aleppo and Homs governorates benefitted from the commodity vouchers response to help them secure food and necessary hygiene items.
RESTARTING LIVELIHOODS
Nearly 2,000 people, including returnees, displaced families, women-headed households and people with disabilities received cash grants to initiate a small business in 6 governorates.
Over 6,500 people in 4 governorates benefited from local livelihood initiatives, such as the distribution of sheep, fodder, means to produce hydroponic fodder, beekeeping support, fishing tools, fertilizers, and agricultural tools.
About 75,000 people received vegetable seeds, agricultural tools and irrigation kits in 10 governorates.
The Directorate of Animal Production was supplied with more than 155 litters of liquid nitrogen in and 5 autoclaves for animal health labs.