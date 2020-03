Highlights

GRAVE VIOLATIONS AGAINST CHILDREN IN SYRIA

5,427 children killed

3,639 children injured

4,691 children recruited into the fighting

478 attacks on education facilities

521 attacks on medical facilities

Nearly 6 million children were born since the start of the war in Syria in 2011.

Over 7.5 million children are in need. 5 million of them are in Syria

As of end 2019, 2.6 Million children are internally displaced