Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week week 36 (1st to 7th September 2019)

Highlights

• A total of 227 128 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates in week 36.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (48.3%) and acute diarrhea (35%).

• 28 suspected measles cases were reported during week 36. Among them, the blood specimens of 21 cases were collected and tested at the reference laboratory in Damascus. The laboratory result showed all negative for measles.

• Two acute flaccid paralysis cases were reported in Damascus, and Al-Hasakeh. The stool samples were collected and transported to the polio reference laboratory in Damascus. Both samples tested were negative for poliomyelitis.