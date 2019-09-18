18 Sep 2019

Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week week 35 (25th to 31st August 2019)

Report
from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (312.27 KB)

Highlights

• A total of 255 833 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates in week 35.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (47.6%) and acute diarrhea (36.6%).

• 32 suspected measles cases were reported during week 35. Among them, the blood specimens of 29 cases were collected and tested at the reference laboratory in Damascus. The laboratory result showed all negative for measles.

• Three acute flaccid paralysis cases were reported two in Hama, and one case in Homs. The stool samples were collected and transported to the polio reference laboratory in Damascus. The all samples tested were negative for poliomyelitis.

