Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week No. 52: 23 - 29 December 2018

from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Highlights

  • 4 cases of acute paralysis flaccid reported this week Hama (1), Homs (1), Raqqa (1) and Swaida (1).
  • Leishmaniasis increase in Deir Ezzor continues in this week with 1,732 reported cases.

The Response

  • Acute flaccid paralysis: Stool samples were collected from AFP cases and sent to the reference lab in Damascus. Laboratory test for AFP cases detected in previous weeks showed negative results for Polio.
  • Leishmaniasis cases in Deir Ezzor: MoH activated 12 health centers in Deir Ezzor to provide treatment of cases, 80 new health workers were nominated to be recruited by DoH of Deir Ezzor and Raqqa, centers were provided with reporting formats and patients registry, DoH will deploy 2 mobile teams to provide treatment of Leishmaniasis cases in 5 locations, 2500 bed nets have been provided to DoH in Deir Ezzor and 2000 in Raqqa, 63,000 bed nets are in process of shipping and will be distributed in NES, and training for health workers will be conducted in January.

