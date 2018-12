Highlights:

1 case of acute paralysis flaccid reported from Damascus.

Cases of H1N1 were been reported by social media network in Aleppo.

Increase of Leishmaniasis cases reported in Deir Ezzor.

Completeness& Timeliness of Reporting

The overall completeness of reporting was 38 %; (9601 out of total 1219 EWARS sentinel sites). 14 governorates have reported this week.