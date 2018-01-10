Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week No. 49: 3 - 9 December 2017
from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Report
Published on 09 Dec 2017 — View Original
Highlights:
During this week (5) AFP case was reported from Damascus.
(31) Suspected Measles cases were reported during this week; mostly from Ar-Raqqa 8 cases, from Rural Damascus 6 cases and from Al-Hasakeh 6 cases.
Completeness & Timeliness of Reporting
- The overall completeness of reporting was 80 %; (930 out of total 1163 EWARS sentinel sites). (14) Governorates have reported this week. Timeliness of reporting was 90 %