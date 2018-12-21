Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week No. 49: (2–8 December 2018)
from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Report
Published on 08 Dec 2018 — View Original
Highlights:
- 47 clustered cases of mushroom poisoning, in addition to three children deaths were reported between 29 November and 2 December in Daraa governorate. 4 cases of acute paralysis flaccid reported from Dair Zour (2), Tartous (1) and Aleppo (1).
Completeness& Timeliness of Reporting
The overall completeness of reporting was 86 %; (1087 out of total 1265 EWARS sentinel sites). 14 governorates have reported this week.
Timeliness of reporting was 93%.