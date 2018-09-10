Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week No. 34: 19 - 25 August 2018
Highlights:
25 suspected Measles reported mainly from Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hassakeh.
A decrease in the number of typhoid suspected cases in Aresha camp in Hassakeh (25) cases.
Completeness& Timeliness of Reporting
The overall completeness of reporting was 57 %; (722 out of total 1263 EWARS sentinel sites). 14 governorates have reported this week, the decrease in the completeness and timeliness of reporting is due to Eid Adha holyday.
Timeliness of reporting was 87%.