10 Sep 2018

Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week No. 34: 19 - 25 August 2018

from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Published on 25 Aug 2018
Highlights:

  • 25 suspected Measles reported mainly from Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and Hassakeh.

  • A decrease in the number of typhoid suspected cases in Aresha camp in Hassakeh (25) cases.

Completeness& Timeliness of Reporting

  • The overall completeness of reporting was 57 %; (722 out of total 1263 EWARS sentinel sites). 14 governorates have reported this week, the decrease in the completeness and timeliness of reporting is due to Eid Adha holyday.

  • Timeliness of reporting was 87%.

