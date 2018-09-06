06 Sep 2018

Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week No. 33: 12 - 18 August 2018

from Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, World Health Organization
Published on 18 Aug 2018
Highlights:

  • The increase of suspected typhoid cases in Aresha camp in Hasskah continues in week 33 with 112 reported cases.
  • 6 acute flaccid paralysis cases reported from Damascus, Rural Damascus, Deir Ezzor and Aleppo.

Completeness& Timeliness of Reporting

  • The overall completeness of reporting was 74 %; (934 out of total 1263 EWARS sentinel sites). 14 governorates have reported this week.
  • Timeliness of reporting was 47%.

