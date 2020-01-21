Syria: EWARS Weekly Bulletin, Week 52: 22 - 28 December 2019

Highlights

• A total of 200 616 consultations were recorded in all the 14 governorates in week 52.

• The leading causes of morbidity among all age groups were influenza-like illnesses (59.6%) and acute diarrhea (22.1%) .

• 36 suspected measles cases were reported during week 52. Among them, the blood specimens of 33 cases were collected and tested at the reference laboratory in Damascus. The laboratory result showed all tested negative for measles.

• One acute flaccid paralysis case (child under 5 years old) was reported in week 52 in Deir-ez-Zor.

• In Deir-ez-Zor governorate, 1326 cases of suspected cutaneous leishmaniasis were reported, and the trend remains upward. More than 1300 cases have been reported per week for three consecutive weeks